Analysts Estimates and Ratings Albemarle Corporation(NYSE:ALB): Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company(NASDAQ:HMHC)

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Albemarle Corporation as 764.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Albemarle Corporation is 726.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 808 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 817.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALB to be -30.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.19%. For the next 5 years, Albemarle Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Albemarle Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Albemarle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.9%, where Monthly Performance is -4.35%, Quarterly performance is -7.86%, 6 Months performance is 5.38% and yearly performance percentage is -21.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.97% and Monthly Volatility of 10.02%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.85/share and a High Estimate of $-0.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMHC to be 8.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1600%. For the next 5 years, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expecting Growth of 44.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.36% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 580.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.24%, where Monthly Performance is -60.21%, Quarterly performance is -74.18%, 6 Months performance is -68.35% and yearly performance percentage is -80.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.31% and Monthly Volatility of 21.27%.