What do Analysts suggest for Inovalon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INOV): Knight Transportation, Inc.(NYSE:KNX)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. as 159.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is 159 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 143.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INOV to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovalon Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 317.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.51%, where Monthly Performance is -4.95%, Quarterly performance is -13.88%, 6 Months performance is 9.2% and yearly performance percentage is 39.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.03% and Monthly Volatility of 9.21%.

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knight Transportation, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KNX to be -34.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.86%. For the next 5 years, Knight Transportation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knight Transportation, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knight Transportation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.44%, where Monthly Performance is 13.44%, Quarterly performance is -5.38%, 6 Months performance is 1.3% and yearly performance percentage is 5.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.