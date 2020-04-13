What do Analysts Say about CyberArk Software Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYBR): McCormick & Company, Incorporated(NYSE:MKC)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) will report its next earnings on May 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CyberArk Software Ltd. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. as 107.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. is 102.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 110 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYBR to be -32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.81%. For the next 5 years, CyberArk Software Ltd. is expecting Growth of 21.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CyberArk Software Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 833.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CyberArk Software Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.01%, where Monthly Performance is 2.7%, Quarterly performance is -33.89%, 6 Months performance is -16.03% and yearly performance percentage is -26.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.83% and Monthly Volatility of 8.27%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will report its next earnings on Mar 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKC to be -5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.85%. For the next 5 years, McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 5.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.26%, where Monthly Performance is 5.25%, Quarterly performance is -4.89%, 6 Months performance is -7.27% and yearly performance percentage is -0.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 7.50%.