What are analysts Suggestions on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK): Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.92/share and a High Estimate of $-0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 6.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 6.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTK to be 23.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 72.55%. For the next 5 years, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 925.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 661.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 49.5%, where Monthly Performance is 14.91%, Quarterly performance is 4.2%, 6 Months performance is 27.71% and yearly performance percentage is -27.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.05% and Monthly Volatility of 15.48%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as 535.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 514.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 564.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CY to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16%. For the next 5 years, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 231.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.19%, where Monthly Performance is 3.93%, Quarterly performance is 1.75%, 6 Months performance is 1.82% and yearly performance percentage is 50.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.33% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.