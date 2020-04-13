What are analysts Suggestions on Encore Capital Group Inc(NASDAQ:ECPG): Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:DRNA)

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encore Capital Group Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.45/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encore Capital Group Inc as 353.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc is 302 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 373.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECPG to be 2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.09%. For the next 5 years, Encore Capital Group Inc is expecting Growth of 13.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encore Capital Group Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 522.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encore Capital Group Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 50%, where Monthly Performance is -18.75%, Quarterly performance is -19.57%, 6 Months performance is -5.84% and yearly performance percentage is -0.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.78% and Monthly Volatility of 19.41%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -203.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 59.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 38.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRNA to be 173.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 194.29%. For the next 5 years, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -127.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 169.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 708.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -76.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -84.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.94%, where Monthly Performance is 15.73%, Quarterly performance is -11.91%, 6 Months performance is 37.53% and yearly performance percentage is 32.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.29% and Monthly Volatility of 11.43%.