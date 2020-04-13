What are Analysts report about LiqTech International, Inc.(NYSE:LIQT): WEC Energy Group, Inc.(NYSE:WEC)

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LiqTech International, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LiqTech International, Inc. as 9.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LiqTech International, Inc. is 9.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.83 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LiqTech International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 190.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1666.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LiqTech International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.07%, where Monthly Performance is 36.24%, Quarterly performance is -18.7%, 6 Months performance is -34.55% and yearly performance percentage is -36.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.82% and Monthly Volatility of 11.82%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WEC Energy Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. as 2.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. is 2.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WEC to be -0.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.35%. For the next 5 years, WEC Energy Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WEC Energy Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WEC Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.6%, where Monthly Performance is 0.79%, Quarterly performance is 6.77%, 6 Months performance is 3.51% and yearly performance percentage is 27.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 11.08%.