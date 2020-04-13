What are Analysts report about American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc(NYSE:ARA): World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:WWE)

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc (ARA) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 246.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc as 201.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is 201.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 201.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 191.76 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 99.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.8%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is -22.89%, 6 Months performance is 17.63% and yearly performance percentage is 6.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.31% and Monthly Volatility of 13.01%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. as 268.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is 223.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 303 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 198.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWE to be 354.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.64%. For the next 5 years, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 76.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.99%, where Monthly Performance is -3.36%, Quarterly performance is -41.23%, 6 Months performance is -43.84% and yearly performance percentage is -60.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.66%.