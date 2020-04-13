Revenue Estimates Analysis: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCBI): BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. as 252.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is 243.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 259.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 245.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCBI to be -35.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44%. For the next 5 years, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 687.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 32.32%, where Monthly Performance is -8.62%, Quarterly performance is -48.92%, 6 Months performance is -43.21% and yearly performance percentage is -49.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.10% and Monthly Volatility of 14.23%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BRF S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BRF S.A. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BRF S.A. is 1.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRFS to be -225%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, BRF S.A. is expecting Growth of 61.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BRF S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BRF S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.21%, where Monthly Performance is -9.87%, Quarterly performance is -60.27%, 6 Months performance is -59.96% and yearly performance percentage is -45.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.20% and Monthly Volatility of 12.90%.