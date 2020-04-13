Revenue Estimates Analysis of NantKwest, Inc.(NASDAQ:NK): TechnipFMC plc(NYSE:FTI)

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) will report its next earnings on Mar 25. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NantKwest, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NK to be 22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NantKwest, Inc. is expecting Growth of -44.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NantKwest, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NantKwest, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.83%, where Monthly Performance is -15.06%, Quarterly performance is -14.08%, 6 Months performance is 135.43% and yearly performance percentage is 124.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.25% and Monthly Volatility of 13.06%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -92.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechnipFMC plc as 3.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechnipFMC plc is 2.99 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTI to be 316.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, TechnipFMC plc is expecting Growth of 5.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechnipFMC plc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechnipFMC plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.7%, where Monthly Performance is 4.61%, Quarterly performance is -59.71%, 6 Months performance is -62.86% and yearly performance percentage is -66.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.01% and Monthly Volatility of 15.45%.