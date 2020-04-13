Research Report for PDC Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDCE): Remark Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARK)

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PDC Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. as 401.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. is 354 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 466.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 134.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDCE to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -158.82%. For the next 5 years, PDC Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of -49.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PDC Energy, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PDC Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.85%, where Monthly Performance is 26.22%, Quarterly performance is -64.45%, 6 Months performance is -63.63% and yearly performance percentage is -79.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.33% and Monthly Volatility of 24.73%.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Remark Holdings, Inc. as 730 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 730 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 730 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.32 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Remark Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -174.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Remark Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.15%, where Monthly Performance is -12.22%, Quarterly performance is -36.29%, 6 Months performance is -51.91% and yearly performance percentage is -72.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.86% and Monthly Volatility of 25.43%.