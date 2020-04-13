Recent analysts Ratings: Match Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTCH): Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE:HON)

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Match Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Match Group, Inc. as 544.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Match Group, Inc. is 507 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 553.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTCH to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.04%. For the next 5 years, Match Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Match Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 237.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Match Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.52%, where Monthly Performance is 8.08%, Quarterly performance is -20.57%, 6 Months performance is -10.33% and yearly performance percentage is 19.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.86% and Monthly Volatility of 9.68%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.74/share and a High Estimate of $2.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. as 8.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. is 8.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HON to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.1%. For the next 5 years, Honeywell International Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honeywell International Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honeywell International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8%, where Monthly Performance is -6.49%, Quarterly performance is -19.9%, 6 Months performance is -10.27% and yearly performance percentage is -10.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 7.84%.