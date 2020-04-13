Price Target Analysis: Owens-Illinois, Inc.(NYSE:OI): American Homes 4 Rent(NYSE:AMH)

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens-Illinois, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Owens-Illinois, Inc. as 1.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Owens-Illinois, Inc. is 1.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OI to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.25%. For the next 5 years, Owens-Illinois, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Owens-Illinois, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens-Illinois, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.38%, where Monthly Performance is 30.17%, Quarterly performance is -43.28%, 6 Months performance is -17.85% and yearly performance percentage is -60.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.06% and Monthly Volatility of 15.47%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Homes 4 Rent and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent as 291.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Homes 4 Rent is 286.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 299.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 279.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMH to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, American Homes 4 Rent is expecting Growth of 8.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 86.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 94.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Homes 4 Rent currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.41%, where Monthly Performance is -8.76%, Quarterly performance is -4.56%, 6 Months performance is -5.66% and yearly performance percentage is 6.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 10.49%.