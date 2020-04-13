Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.(NYSE:PBH): McEwen Mining Inc.(NYSE:MUX)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. as 239.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 235.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 241.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBH to be 2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.23%. For the next 5 years, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 589.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.17%, where Monthly Performance is 12.59%, Quarterly performance is 4.28%, 6 Months performance is 13.89% and yearly performance percentage is 43.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.65% and Monthly Volatility of 8.63%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McEwen Mining Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc. as 29.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. is 21.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.82 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McEwen Mining Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McEwen Mining Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.92%, where Monthly Performance is 8.92%, Quarterly performance is -25.66%, 6 Months performance is -46.96% and yearly performance percentage is -41.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.15% and Monthly Volatility of 15.94%.