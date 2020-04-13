Most Recent analysts Ratings: Horizon Global Corporation(NYSE:HZN): IsoRay, Inc.(NYSE:ISR)

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Horizon Global Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Horizon Global Corporation as 179.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Horizon Global Corporation is 179.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 179.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Horizon Global Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 49.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -283.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Horizon Global Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.78%, where Monthly Performance is -29.93%, Quarterly performance is -43.86%, 6 Months performance is -49.74% and yearly performance percentage is -16.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.56% and Monthly Volatility of 24.52%.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IsoRay, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISR to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, IsoRay, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IsoRay, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -68.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IsoRay, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.22%, where Monthly Performance is -23.75%, Quarterly performance is -28.64%, 6 Months performance is 64.88% and yearly performance percentage is 28.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.09% and Monthly Volatility of 11.28%.