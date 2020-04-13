Investors Catching Stocks: Frank’s International N.V.(NYSE:FI): GCP Applied Technologies Inc.(NYSE:GCP)

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frank’s International N.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Frank’s International N.V. as 139.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Frank’s International N.V. is 132 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 148.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 144.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FI to be 69.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Frank’s International N.V. is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 57.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Frank’s International N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 857.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Frank’s International N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.36%, where Monthly Performance is 32.97%, Quarterly performance is -44.59%, 6 Months performance is -45.58% and yearly performance percentage is -61.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.94% and Monthly Volatility of 23.56%.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCP to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.05%. For the next 5 years, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GCP Applied Technologies Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 323.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.5%, where Monthly Performance is -4.51%, Quarterly performance is -21.34%, 6 Months performance is -2.2% and yearly performance percentage is -38.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.52% and Monthly Volatility of 11.92%.