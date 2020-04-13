Analysts Estimates and Ratings Texas Roadhouse, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXRH): ADOMANI, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADOM)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. as 722.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is 653.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 773.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 690.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXRH to be -25.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -188.89%. For the next 5 years, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is expecting Growth of 195.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Roadhouse, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 36.29%, where Monthly Performance is 11.72%, Quarterly performance is -15.88%, 6 Months performance is -4.92% and yearly performance percentage is -23.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.20% and Monthly Volatility of 14.53%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ADOMANI, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ADOMANI, Inc. as 520 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ADOMANI, Inc. is 520 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 520 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 420 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADOM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, ADOMANI, Inc. is expecting Growth of 150% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ADOMANI, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)