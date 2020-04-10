What do Analysts Say about Global Payments Inc.(NYSE:GPN): Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR)

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will report its next earnings on May 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Global Payments Inc. as 1.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Global Payments Inc. is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPN to be 18.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.23%. For the next 5 years, Global Payments Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Global Payments Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Payments Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.16%, where Monthly Performance is -17.87%, Quarterly performance is -20.95%, 6 Months performance is -5.22% and yearly performance percentage is 9.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.61% and Monthly Volatility of 9.99%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Murphy Oil Corporation as 661.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation is 578 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 763.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MUR to be -246.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -519.05%. For the next 5 years, Murphy Oil Corporation is expecting Growth of -20.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -371.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Murphy Oil Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Murphy Oil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 30.89%, where Monthly Performance is -21.44%, Quarterly performance is -72.94%, 6 Months performance is -61.42% and yearly performance percentage is -74.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.45% and Monthly Volatility of 17.39%.