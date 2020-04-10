What do Analysts Say about FLIR Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLIR): Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:LTRPA)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. as 439.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 431.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 441.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLIR to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, FLIR Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FLIR Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FLIR Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.59%, where Monthly Performance is -6.94%, Quarterly performance is -35.02%, 6 Months performance is -32.29% and yearly performance percentage is -28.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.27% and Monthly Volatility of 11.76%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -136.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.33%, where Monthly Performance is -25.37%, Quarterly performance is -72.75%, 6 Months performance is -77.06% and yearly performance percentage is -86.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.82% and Monthly Volatility of 32.10%.