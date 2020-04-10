What do Analysts Say about Becton, Dickinson and Company(NYSE:BDX): Wyndham Destinations, Inc.(NYSE:WYND)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Becton, Dickinson and Company and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.25/share and a High Estimate of $2.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDX to be -2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.65%. For the next 5 years, Becton, Dickinson and Company is expecting Growth of 12.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 104.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.91%, where Monthly Performance is 5.35%, Quarterly performance is -8.56%, 6 Months performance is 2.26% and yearly performance percentage is 0.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 6.57%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. as 820.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is 684 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 912.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 918.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WYND to be -26.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.55%. For the next 5 years, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wyndham Destinations, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.96%, where Monthly Performance is -35.83%, Quarterly performance is -55.61%, 6 Months performance is -48.5% and yearly performance percentage is -45.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.03% and Monthly Volatility of 21.41%.