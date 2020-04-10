What are analysts Suggestions on Trupanion, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUP): Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF)

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trupanion, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trupanion, Inc. as 110.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trupanion, Inc. is 109.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 110.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 86.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRUP to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.33%. For the next 5 years, Trupanion, Inc. is expecting Growth of 116.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 80% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trupanion, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 403.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 364.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trupanion, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.71%, where Monthly Performance is 1.78%, Quarterly performance is -21.31%, 6 Months performance is 35.59% and yearly performance percentage is -13.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.02% and Monthly Volatility of 11.90%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2050%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Contango Oil & Gas Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Contango Oil & Gas Company as 12.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company is 12.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.26 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Contango Oil & Gas Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 423.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Contango Oil & Gas Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -29.65%, Quarterly performance is -60%, 6 Months performance is -36.94% and yearly performance percentage is -56.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.51% and Monthly Volatility of 24.08%.