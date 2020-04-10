What are analysts Suggestions on Monster Beverage Corporation(NASDAQ:MNST): Emerge Energy Services LP(NYSE:EMES)

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Monster Beverage Corporation as 1.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation is 973.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 914.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNST to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.32%. For the next 5 years, Monster Beverage Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Monster Beverage Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Monster Beverage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.48%, where Monthly Performance is -8.88%, Quarterly performance is -5.58%, 6 Months performance is 7.84% and yearly performance percentage is 10.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 6.41%.