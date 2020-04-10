what are Analysts report about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.(NYSE:PB)

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tesla, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.71/share and a High Estimate of $1.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tesla, Inc. as 6.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tesla, Inc. is 4.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSLA to be 106.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 95.54%. For the next 5 years, Tesla, Inc. is expecting Growth of 182.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3230.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tesla, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tesla, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.97%, where Monthly Performance is -14.95%, Quarterly performance is 11.52%, 6 Months performance is 128.64% and yearly performance percentage is 101.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.20% and Monthly Volatility of 10.50%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. as 281.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is 276.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 288.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 182.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PB to be 3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.39%. For the next 5 years, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 913.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.98%, where Monthly Performance is -5.01%, Quarterly performance is -27.49%, 6 Months performance is -23.22% and yearly performance percentage is -25.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.74% and Monthly Volatility of 9.55%.