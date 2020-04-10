what are Analysts report about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.(NYSE:HPP): Far Point Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:FPAC)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. as 203 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is 185.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 218.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 175.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HPP to be 10.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.25%. For the next 5 years, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 95.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.51%, where Monthly Performance is -13.02%, Quarterly performance is -27.27%, 6 Months performance is -21.62% and yearly performance percentage is -23.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.54% and Monthly Volatility of 10.50%.

