what are Analysts report about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA): America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:AMX)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AQUA to be -23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expecting Growth of 27.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 41.82%, where Monthly Performance is -15.64%, Quarterly performance is -17.29%, 6 Months performance is -0.91% and yearly performance percentage is 19.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.71% and Monthly Volatility of 14.69%.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. as 11.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is 10.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.14 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.84%, where Monthly Performance is -20.78%, Quarterly performance is -26.92%, 6 Months performance is -21.58% and yearly performance percentage is -26.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.56% and Monthly Volatility of 6.81%.