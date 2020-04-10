Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR): Haemonetics Corporation(NYSE:HAE)

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 440.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 401 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 473.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 427.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be 1.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -860%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 40% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 606.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 130.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 47.69%, where Monthly Performance is -37.54%, Quarterly performance is -43.33%, 6 Months performance is -34.86% and yearly performance percentage is -45.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.28% and Monthly Volatility of 14.76%.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Haemonetics Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Haemonetics Corporation as 247.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Haemonetics Corporation is 237.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 252.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 249.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAE to be 19.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.7%. For the next 5 years, Haemonetics Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Haemonetics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 590.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Haemonetics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.89%, where Monthly Performance is -3.16%, Quarterly performance is -12%, 6 Months performance is -17.27% and yearly performance percentage is 14.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.89% and Monthly Volatility of 10.63%.