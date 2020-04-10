Revenue Estimates Analysis of Meritage Corporation(NYSE:MTH): Kosmos Energy Ltd.(NYSE:KOS)

Meritage Corporation (MTH) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritage Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Meritage Corporation as 743.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Meritage Corporation is 737.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 749.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 708.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTH to be 72.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.19%. For the next 5 years, Meritage Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritage Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 674.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 41.6%, where Monthly Performance is -24.05%, Quarterly performance is -29.1%, 6 Months performance is -37.08% and yearly performance percentage is -5.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.67% and Monthly Volatility of 13.59%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. as 236.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 216.12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 256.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 296.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KOS to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -500%. For the next 5 years, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expecting Growth of 13.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1160% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kosmos Energy Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kosmos Energy Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.74%, where Monthly Performance is -22.78%, Quarterly performance is -84.79%, 6 Months performance is -82.6% and yearly performance percentage is -85.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -83.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 26.49% and Monthly Volatility of 24.41%.