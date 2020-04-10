Revenue Estimates Analysis of HMS Holdings Corp(NASDAQ:HMSY): Carlisle Companies Incorporated(NYSE:CSL)

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HMS Holdings Corp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HMS Holdings Corp as 162.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HMS Holdings Corp is 158.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 147.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMSY to be -10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, HMS Holdings Corp is expecting Growth of 11.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HMS Holdings Corp, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 810.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HMS Holdings Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.86%, where Monthly Performance is 14.46%, Quarterly performance is -16.31%, 6 Months performance is -22.73% and yearly performance percentage is -15.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.37% and Monthly Volatility of 8.39%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated as 1.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 1.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSL to be -14.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.91%. For the next 5 years, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expecting Growth of 13.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carlisle Companies Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 538.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carlisle Companies Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.14%, where Monthly Performance is -12.07%, Quarterly performance is -21.64%, 6 Months performance is -9.12% and yearly performance percentage is 0.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 6.94%.