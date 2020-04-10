Price Target Analysis of MarineMax, Inc.(NYSE:HZO): Molina Healthcare Inc(NYSE:MOH)

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 485.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MarineMax, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HZO to be -8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -78.57%. For the next 5 years, MarineMax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MarineMax, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 288.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MarineMax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.53%, where Monthly Performance is -20.45%, Quarterly performance is -38.19%, 6 Months performance is -32.96% and yearly performance percentage is -46.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.84% and Monthly Volatility of 14.24%.

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Molina Healthcare Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.7/share and a High Estimate of $3.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Molina Healthcare Inc as 4.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Molina Healthcare Inc is 4.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOH to be -3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.94%. For the next 5 years, Molina Healthcare Inc is expecting Growth of 4.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Molina Healthcare Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 789.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Molina Healthcare Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.13%, where Monthly Performance is 15.53%, Quarterly performance is 9.58%, 6 Months performance is 41.58% and yearly performance percentage is 8.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.63% and Monthly Volatility of 9.53%.