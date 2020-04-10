Price Target Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.(NYSE:CFR): Papa John’s International, Inc.(NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. as 370.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is 364.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 375 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 367.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFR to be -22.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 637.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.81%, where Monthly Performance is 8.01%, Quarterly performance is -31.13%, 6 Months performance is -19.65% and yearly performance percentage is -34.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.43% and Monthly Volatility of 10.31%.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. as 411.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. is 388 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 423.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 398.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PZZA to be 19.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.71%. For the next 5 years, Papa John’s International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Papa John’s International, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 946.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 50.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Papa John’s International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.44%, where Monthly Performance is 3.62%, Quarterly performance is -8.12%, 6 Months performance is 14.41% and yearly performance percentage is 17.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.34% and Monthly Volatility of 13.51%.