Investors Catching Stocks Centennial Resource Development, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDEV): FIRST REPUBLIC BANK(NYSE:FRC)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. as 228.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is 192 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 273.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDEV to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -462.5%. For the next 5 years, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1116.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Centennial Resource Development, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.58%, where Monthly Performance is -46.03%, Quarterly performance is -92.73%, 6 Months performance is -90.79% and yearly performance percentage is -96.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -92.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.84% and Monthly Volatility of 35.14%.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK as 874.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is 856 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 898.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 814.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRC to be -7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.42%. For the next 5 years, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expecting Growth of 10.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.38%, where Monthly Performance is 1.38%, Quarterly performance is -19.55%, 6 Months performance is 0.86% and yearly performance percentage is -9.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.53% and Monthly Volatility of 9.23%.