Earnings Analysis of RealPage, Inc.(NASDAQ:RP): Molson Coors Brewing Company(NYSE:TAP)

RealPage, Inc. (RP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RealPage, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RealPage, Inc. as 277.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RealPage, Inc. is 273 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 279.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 234.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RP to be 5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.98%. For the next 5 years, RealPage, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RealPage, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 753.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 89.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RealPage, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.51%, where Monthly Performance is -9.68%, Quarterly performance is -1.5%, 6 Months performance is -10.15% and yearly performance percentage is -12.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.03% and Monthly Volatility of 8.44%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) will report its next earnings on May 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Molson Coors Brewing Company and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Company as 2.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Molson Coors Brewing Company is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TAP to be -38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.05%. For the next 5 years, Molson Coors Brewing Company is expecting Growth of 9.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Molson Coors Brewing Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Molson Coors Brewing Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.53%, where Monthly Performance is 3.94%, Quarterly performance is -17.08%, 6 Months performance is -17.56% and yearly performance percentage is -23.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.58% and Monthly Volatility of 8.69%.