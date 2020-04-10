Earnings Analysis of DAQO New Energy Corp.(NYSE:DQ): Waste Management, Inc.(NYSE:WM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.81/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 89%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DAQO New Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DAQO New Energy Corp. as 150.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DAQO New Energy Corp. is 150.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 150.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DQ to be 98.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 740%. For the next 5 years, DAQO New Energy Corp. is expecting Growth of 19.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 334.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DAQO New Energy Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 296.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DAQO New Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.29%, where Monthly Performance is -6.56%, Quarterly performance is -2.32%, 6 Months performance is 21.28% and yearly performance percentage is 51.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.83% and Monthly Volatility of 12.12%.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Management, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. as 3.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. is 3.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WM to be -1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.82%. For the next 5 years, Waste Management, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Management, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Management, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.13%, where Monthly Performance is -15.72%, Quarterly performance is -17.63%, 6 Months performance is -16.69% and yearly performance percentage is -5.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.39% and Monthly Volatility of 6.92%.