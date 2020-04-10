Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Pulmatrix, Inc.(NASDAQ:PULM): Seaspan Corporation(NYSE:SSW)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) will report its next earnings on Apr 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pulmatrix, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PULM to be 63.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -242.86%. For the next 5 years, Pulmatrix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pulmatrix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 632.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -152.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pulmatrix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.91%, where Monthly Performance is -7.64%, Quarterly performance is -11.33%, 6 Months performance is 82.19% and yearly performance percentage is 12.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.06% and Monthly Volatility of 15.42%.

