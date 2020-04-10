Comprehensive Stock Analysis of iPass Inc.(NASDAQ:IPAS): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 31.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 29.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRX to be 1000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 79.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 36.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.54%, where Monthly Performance is 9.19%, Quarterly performance is -5.45%, 6 Months performance is -8.27% and yearly performance percentage is -22.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.59% and Monthly Volatility of 14.22%.