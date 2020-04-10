Analysts showing optimistic trends for WillScot Corporation(NASDAQ:WSC): Veeco Instruments Inc.(NASDAQ:VECO)

WillScot Corporation (WSC) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WillScot Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WillScot Corporation as 258.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WillScot Corporation is 242.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 269.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 254.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSC to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 550%. For the next 5 years, WillScot Corporation is expecting Growth of 64.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 600% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WillScot Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 959.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WillScot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.23%, where Monthly Performance is -23.26%, Quarterly performance is -45.75%, 6 Months performance is -34.91% and yearly performance percentage is -15.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.63% and Monthly Volatility of 11.82%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veeco Instruments Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. as 103.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 96.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VECO to be 164.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 316.67%. For the next 5 years, Veeco Instruments Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2366.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veeco Instruments Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 312.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veeco Instruments Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.99%, where Monthly Performance is -22.42%, Quarterly performance is -33.27%, 6 Months performance is -10.94% and yearly performance percentage is -15.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.71% and Monthly Volatility of 13.24%.