Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI): The Kraft Heinz Company(NASDAQ:KHC)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.73%, where Monthly Performance is -11.15%, Quarterly performance is -43.44%, 6 Months performance is -42.7% and yearly performance percentage is -53.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.18% and Monthly Volatility of 9.82%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Kraft Heinz Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Kraft Heinz Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.37%, where Monthly Performance is 11.51%, Quarterly performance is -10.69%, 6 Months performance is 2.28% and yearly performance percentage is -17.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.33% and Monthly Volatility of 8.32%.