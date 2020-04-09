What are analysts Suggestions on SLM Corporation(NASDAQ:SLM): Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLPH)

SLM Corporation (SLM) will report its next earnings on Apr 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SLM Corporation as 395.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SLM Corporation is 388.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 406 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 385.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLM to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.94%. For the next 5 years, SLM Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SLM Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SLM Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.54%, where Monthly Performance is -28.21%, Quarterly performance is -22.49%, 6 Months performance is -17.95% and yearly performance percentage is -34.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.87% and Monthly Volatility of 11.69%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $-0.81/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 868.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -122.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.14%, where Monthly Performance is 72.86%, Quarterly performance is 134.1%, 6 Months performance is 86.21% and yearly performance percentage is 17.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 134.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.18% and Monthly Volatility of 27.67%.