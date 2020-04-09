what are Analysts report about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARWR): Nasdaq, Inc.(NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARWR to be -145.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -119.05%. For the next 5 years, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -45.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -136.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.16%, where Monthly Performance is -2.03%, Quarterly performance is -50.67%, 6 Months performance is -7.67% and yearly performance percentage is 48.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.40% and Monthly Volatility of 11.82%.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nasdaq, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. as 665.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. is 645 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 688 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 634 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDAQ to be 10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.66%. For the next 5 years, Nasdaq, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nasdaq, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nasdaq, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.31%, where Monthly Performance is -4.52%, Quarterly performance is -5.15%, 6 Months performance is 1.95% and yearly performance percentage is 13.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 7.72%.