Revenue Estimates Analysis of People’s United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT): SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for People’s United Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. as 501.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for People’s United Financial, Inc. is 491.03 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 509.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 427.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBCT to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.82%. For the next 5 years, People’s United Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on People’s United Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, People’s United Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.71%, where Monthly Performance is -19.45%, Quarterly performance is -35.12%, 6 Months performance is -30.46% and yearly performance percentage is -37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.05% and Monthly Volatility of 9.73%.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) will report its next earnings on May 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SunPower Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPWR to be 43.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 54.55%. For the next 5 years, SunPower Corporation is expecting Growth of 1308.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 89.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SunPower Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 235.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SunPower Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.54%, where Monthly Performance is -17.81%, Quarterly performance is -25.98%, 6 Months performance is -44.45% and yearly performance percentage is -25.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.17% and Monthly Volatility of 13.79%.