Price Target Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp.(NYSE:RLGY): Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:CLMT)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 122.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Realogy Holdings Corp. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.68/share and a High Estimate of $-0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Realogy Holdings Corp. as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. is 1.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RLGY to be 23.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.41%. For the next 5 years, Realogy Holdings Corp. is expecting Growth of 21.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Realogy Holdings Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Realogy Holdings Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -54.87%, Quarterly performance is -67.14%, 6 Months performance is -54.53% and yearly performance percentage is -75.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.40% and Monthly Volatility of 20.90%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. as 664.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is 535.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 793.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 672.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLMT to be -3500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -376.19%. For the next 5 years, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 46.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -87.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 298.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -93%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.9%, where Monthly Performance is -53.6%, Quarterly performance is -75.93%, 6 Months performance is -70.57% and yearly performance percentage is -71.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.98% and Monthly Volatility of 20.41%.