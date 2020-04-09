Investors Catching Stocks Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACHN): Acceleron Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:XLRN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -51.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc. as 5.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 3.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XLRN to be -13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.71%. For the next 5 years, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acceleron Pharma Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 751.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acceleron Pharma Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.87%, where Monthly Performance is 0.23%, Quarterly performance is 66.48%, 6 Months performance is 106.75% and yearly performance percentage is 87.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.26% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.