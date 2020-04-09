Earnings Analysis of Wix.com Ltd.(NASDAQ:WIX): Ability Inc.(NASDAQ:ABIL)

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wix.com Ltd. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wix.com Ltd. as 215.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wix.com Ltd. is 209.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 217.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WIX to be -166.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.82%. For the next 5 years, Wix.com Ltd. is expecting Growth of 49.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 816.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 62.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wix.com Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.15%, where Monthly Performance is -8.68%, Quarterly performance is -18.46%, 6 Months performance is -14.21% and yearly performance percentage is -11.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.61% and Monthly Volatility of 10.57%.

