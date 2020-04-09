Analysts showing optimistic trends for Toro Company (The)(NYSE:TTC): SSR Mining Inc.(NASDAQ:SSRM)

Toro Company (The) (TTC) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toro Company (The) and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.32/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTC to be 13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.23%. For the next 5 years, Toro Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toro Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toro Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.8%, where Monthly Performance is -12.08%, Quarterly performance is -20.12%, 6 Months performance is -11.1% and yearly performance percentage is -8.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SSR Mining Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. as 100.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 117.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSRM to be 71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60%. For the next 5 years, SSR Mining Inc. is expecting Growth of 75.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 70.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SSR Mining Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SSR Mining Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.45%, where Monthly Performance is -12.92%, Quarterly performance is -27.76%, 6 Months performance is -10.55% and yearly performance percentage is 8.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.31% and Monthly Volatility of 15.25%.