Analysts showing optimistic trends for JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD): Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS)

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $2.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 136.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 132.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 144.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.48%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 105.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.68%, where Monthly Performance is 5.21%, Quarterly performance is 9.58%, 6 Months performance is 45.55% and yearly performance percentage is 36.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 6.71%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cerus Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cerus Corporation as 23.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cerus Corporation is 21.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CERS to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Cerus Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cerus Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -112.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cerus Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.66%, where Monthly Performance is -2.82%, Quarterly performance is 2.12%, 6 Months performance is 4.33% and yearly performance percentage is -26.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.68% and Monthly Volatility of 11.46%.