Analysts showing optimistic trends for Acacia Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACIA): ReShape Lifesciences Inc.(NASDAQ:RSLS)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acacia Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acacia Communications, Inc. as 118.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acacia Communications, Inc. is 102.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 101.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACIA to be 8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.52%. For the next 5 years, Acacia Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acacia Communications, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 590.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 87.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acacia Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 7.09%, Quarterly performance is -1.68%, 6 Months performance is 2.56% and yearly performance percentage is 16.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. as 350 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is 1.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 360 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ReShape Lifesciences Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)