What do Analysts Say about FTI Consulting, Inc.(NYSE:FCN): Ferro Corporation(NYSE:FOE)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FTI Consulting, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. as 614.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FTI Consulting, Inc. is 611 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 618.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 551.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.36%. For the next 5 years, FTI Consulting, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FTI Consulting, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 397.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FTI Consulting, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.1%, where Monthly Performance is 19.2%, Quarterly performance is 16.82%, 6 Months performance is 24.11% and yearly performance percentage is 71.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.57% and Monthly Volatility of 9.85%.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -165.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ferro Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ferro Corporation as 248.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ferro Corporation is 244.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 251 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 396.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOE to be -40.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.86%. For the next 5 years, Ferro Corporation is expecting Growth of 32.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ferro Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 944.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ferro Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.81%, where Monthly Performance is -16.57%, Quarterly performance is -38.61%, 6 Months performance is -22.85% and yearly performance percentage is -50.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.12% and Monthly Volatility of 10.86%.