what are Analysts report about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA): United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as 56.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNDA to be -83.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.38%. For the next 5 years, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expecting Growth of 58.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 757.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 27.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.55%, where Monthly Performance is 4.57%, Quarterly performance is -32.6%, 6 Months performance is -16.82% and yearly performance percentage is -41.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.38% and Monthly Volatility of 12.48%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.99/share and a High Estimate of $-0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United States Steel Corporation as 2.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United States Steel Corporation is 2.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for X to be -270.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -277.78%. For the next 5 years, United States Steel Corporation is expecting Growth of 62.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3688.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United States Steel Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United States Steel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.11%, where Monthly Performance is -10.31%, Quarterly performance is -41.15%, 6 Months performance is -41.04% and yearly performance percentage is -67.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.34% and Monthly Volatility of 12.78%.