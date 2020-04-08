Revenue Estimates Analysis of Euronet Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:EEFT): Alcoa Corporation(NYSE:AA)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. as 597.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is 544.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 623.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 577.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EEFT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.22%. For the next 5 years, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronet Worldwide, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 810.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.07%, where Monthly Performance is -22.01%, Quarterly performance is -47.77%, 6 Months performance is -44.49% and yearly performance percentage is -42.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.61% and Monthly Volatility of 12.06%.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alcoa Corporation as 2.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alcoa Corporation is 2.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AA to be -21.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4300%. For the next 5 years, Alcoa Corporation is expecting Growth of 74.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alcoa Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alcoa Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.91%, where Monthly Performance is -40.51%, Quarterly performance is -68.81%, 6 Months performance is -66.32% and yearly performance percentage is -77.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.20% and Monthly Volatility of 13.85%.