Revenue Estimates Analysis of DGSE Companies, Inc.(NYSE:DGSE): Meta Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meta Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASH to be 70.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, Meta Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.08% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 378.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meta Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.34%, where Monthly Performance is -46.45%, Quarterly performance is -53.05%, 6 Months performance is -48.67% and yearly performance percentage is -20.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.53% and Monthly Volatility of 13.92%.