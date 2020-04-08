Price Target Analysis of Enerplus Corporation(NYSE:ERF): Qurate Retail, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enerplus Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enerplus Corporation as 224.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enerplus Corporation is 188.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 260.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 150.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERF to be -69.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.89%. For the next 5 years, Enerplus Corporation is expecting Growth of -34.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -86.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enerplus Corporation, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enerplus Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 41.67%, where Monthly Performance is -46.26%, Quarterly performance is -74.38%, 6 Months performance is -72.82% and yearly performance percentage is -78.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.62% and Monthly Volatility of 17.56%.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. as 2.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qurate Retail, Inc. is 2.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRTEA to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Qurate Retail, Inc. is expecting Growth of 59.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qurate Retail, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qurate Retail, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.99%, where Monthly Performance is 16.22%, Quarterly performance is -26.94%, 6 Months performance is -37.45% and yearly performance percentage is -64.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.03% and Monthly Volatility of 16.77%.